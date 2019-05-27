Hospitals concerned about timely launch of digital registration system

According to information received by the Ministry of Social Affairs, several healthcare service providers are concerned about the feasibility of the timely launch of the planned nationwide digital registration system.

These concerns prompted the ministry to send an inquiry to hospital software developer AS Gennet Lab in which it asks about Gennet Lab's ability to fulfill contracts, given the execution of nationally important projects.

According to the framework contract concluded by the Ministry of Social Affairs with AS Gennet Lab for the development and maintenance of "Ester 3" hospital software, AS Gennet Lab is obligated to conduct the programming, testing and project management work necessary for the development and maintenance of the software in question as well as provide relevant IT-related support.

"It is important to ensure the best protection of patients' interests, and as efficient a provision of healthcare services as possible, which is why I am hoping for efficient and constructive cooperation between AS Gennet Lab and healthcare service providers in the fulfillment of the contracts," Ministry of Social Affairs Secretary General Marika Priske said.

