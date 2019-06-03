President Kersti Kaljulaid in Germany, Slovenia and the US this week

President Kersti Kaljulaid has a week of international visits coming up, starting in Germany, and culminating in a visit to the UN in New York. The UN meeting will coincide with the vote on the next non-permanent seat on the organization's security council. Estonia is in the running for the spot.

On Monday and Tuesday, the president is to be one of the keynote speakers at the "Day of German Industry" conference in Berlin, organized by the Federation of German Industries (BDI). The president is also scheduled to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel, while in Germany.

On Wednesday, the president is due to attend the so-called Three Seas Initiative summit in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana. This event brings together the heads of state of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Austria and Croatia, as well as Estonia.

On Thursday, as reported on ERR News, President Kaljulaid, starts a working visit to the U.S., where she will attend events related to Estonia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Voting to determine the holders of non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 starts Friday, at the UN headquarters in New York.

Estonia is up against Romania for its first ever non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

The president is now scheduled to return to Estonia on Sunday, not Friday as reported earlier.

The president has widely traveled internationally in recent months, in part to promote Estonia's candidacy for the UN Security Council non-permanent seat.

