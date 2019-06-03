ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn mayor rejects Nemtsov street rename proposal ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre).
Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre) has rejected a proposal from the opposition Reform Party group at the City Government to rename a street in the city after murdered Russian politician Boris Nemtsov.

The proposal, made by council member Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) noted that there was already a square named after Nemtsov, a vocal critic of the Putin regime murdered in Moscow in February 2015, in Washington D.C.. Kross suggested a small square in front of the Maiasmoka Café in the Old Town as one possible location for the name-change, but said other possibilities in the Old Town might be viable

"Does Eerik-Niiles Kross seriously think that the Suurgildi Square (the current name of the location-ed.), by the Church of the Holy Spirit and the Maiasmoka Café, should lose its name?" Kõlvart said, according to BNS.

"I cannot see what the reason  could be for us to replace the historical Suurgildi name with one concerning daily politics," he added.

The mayor said that the Old Town of Tallinn is under UNESCO protection, and that this is primarily to its intact nature. He added that it is the only medieval old town in the region that has been preserved so well in its entirety, and as such is Estonia's largest and most internationally-known treasure.

"This year, Tallinn will mark the 800th anniversary of its first recorded mention. A historical name is as much a part of the heritage of the Old Town as the walls, towers, gates and cobblestone streets," Kõlvart said.

The mayor added that at the beginning of the year, Tallinn was awarded the title of best value destination by the Lonely Planet travel portal.

"This title was earned thanks to the fact that we taken care of and preserved our heritage. We must also continue in the same way," Kõlvart continued.

"Old names were acceptable to previous generations and are acceptable to us, too. In addition, it is not quite clear what Nemtsov's relationship with Tallinn was, and I think many people not only in Tallinn but the whole of Estonia agree with me," the mayor concluded.

Eerik-Niiles Kross had said that Nemtsov had been a friend to Estonia, and had built bridges between it and the Russian Federation. Suurgildi Square is about 40 meters from the Russian Embassy, on Pikk Street.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn city governmenteerik-niiles krossmihhail kõlvarttallinn old townboris nemtsov


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
12:02

Siim Kiisler to take up Riigikogu seat

11:14

Foreign minister to meet with opposite numbers from Baltic Sea states

09:51

IT minister accused of bussing-in voters to EKRE regional leaders election

02.06

MP Mart Nutt dies at 57

02.06

Ott Tänak wins Rally de Portugal, closing gap on WRC leader

02.06

Kusti Salm appointed director of Centre for Defence Investment

02.06

Digital state hackathon won by solution to help domestic violence victims

02.06

President focuses on climate change in Children's Day speech

Opinion
15:49

Reform submits no-confidence motion in Mart Helme to Riigikogu

15:27

Opinion: The elusive 1 percent

14:52

President Kersti Kaljulaid in Germany, Slovenia and the US this week

14:22

Work disrupts Ahtri-Jõe central Tallinn intersection until August

13:41

Flag raising ceremony to mark Estonian tricolor 135th anniversary

Business
31.05

April industrial production steady on year

31.05

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

31.05

Restrictions on alcohol point of sale displays come into force Saturday

31.05

First quarter economic growth 4.5 percent on year

30.05

Gallery: Researchers protest government-announced funding freeze

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
17:04

New EDF infantry platoon starts service in Afghanistan

16:32

Tallinn mayor rejects Nemtsov street rename proposal

15:49

Reform submits no-confidence motion in Mart Helme to Riigikogu

15:27

Opinion: The elusive 1 percent

14:52

President Kersti Kaljulaid in Germany, Slovenia and the US this week

14:22

Work disrupts Ahtri-Jõe central Tallinn intersection until August

13:41

Flag raising ceremony to mark Estonian tricolor 135th anniversary

13:14

Opinion: On Estonia, the UN, allies and values

12:28

Weather to warm up through week, reaching 30 C at weekend

12:02

Siim Kiisler to take up Riigikogu seat

11:14

Foreign minister to meet with opposite numbers from Baltic Sea states

10:36

LHV planning to buy Danske loan portfolio

09:51

IT minister accused of bussing-in voters to EKRE regional leaders election

08:54

Kaia Kanepi out of French Open

02.06

Couple to flee Russia still seeking to build life, contribute in Estonia

02.06

MP Mart Nutt dies at 57

02.06

Ott Tänak wins Rally de Portugal, closing gap on WRC leader

02.06

Kusti Salm appointed director of Centre for Defence Investment

02.06

Digital state hackathon won by solution to help domestic violence victims

02.06

President focuses on climate change in Children's Day speech

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: