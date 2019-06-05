Statistics Estonia app brings new trade visualization options

A new app provides a visualization of trade flows to and from Estonia, giving an enhanced overview of its international trade.

The interactive app, launched by the Statistics Estonia governmental agency, includes information on primary import/export partners, and the principal commodities traded, all in English.

Both data and graphic representations can be downloaded and depicted by year, quarter and month, with options to select countries of origin, consignment and destination.

"A picture says more than a thousand words – which is why we started creating a tool for visualizing foreign trade statistics," explained Karl Annus, project manager for digital services at Statistics Estonia.

"The volume of foreign trade transactions in Estonia sometimes reaches billions of euros, and most of us have a difficult time picturing this. The application visualizes the trade flows on the screen and helps us better perceive the share and value of the goods in the trade of Estonia, selected countries or within the particular group of goods," Annus added.

Exports and imports can also be displayed on maps.

Commodities are visualized using the EU's Combined Nomenclature (CN) goods classification system, used forforeign trade statistics and customs duties, and developed from the World Customs Organization's Harmonized System (HS) nomenclature.

The data appearing on the app is obtained from Statistics Estonia's public statistics database, and is updated monthly, following the release of foreign trade data to the database.

The app is here.

--

Statistics Estonia is a government agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance, and provides public institutions, business and research circles, international organizations and individuals with reliable and objective information on the economic, demographic, social and environmental situation and trends in Estonia.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!