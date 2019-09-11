Apartment block evacuated in Tallinn during police investigation

An apartment block was evacuated in Tallinn on Tuesday while the Internal Security Service (ISS) carried out an operation. Investigations were still underway on Wednesday morning but evacuees have been told they can return home.

Residents of 35 flats in a nine-storey apartment block on Õismäe tee in the Haabersti district of the capital were evacuated late on Tuesday evening.

At around 9am residents were told they could return home as the ISS has finished their operations.

ISS spokesman Harrys Puusepp told ERR on Wednesday the threat was related to explosives but would not give any more information. More information will be released later on Wednesday.

ISS spokesman, Harrys Puusepp, told Terevision about 8:30 a.m. that he could not comment yet on which explosive was found, how many, and whether anyone has been detained.

Andre Hanimägi, of Haabersti District Administration, told Terevision he could also could not comment on exactly what is being done by the ISS.

Hanimägi added the district social department does not have information about previous problems with the building.

The Haabersti District Administration is assisting residents who need a place to stay while the operation continues.

