Explosives removed from Õismäe apartment block

ERR News
An operation by the ISS is underway in Õismäe.
An operation by the ISS is underway in Õismäe. Source: Tauno Peit/ERR
Several explosives were removed from an apartment building in Õismäe in Tallinn on Wednesday morning after residents were evacuated the night before.

On Tuesday evening the Internal Security Service (ISS) launched an operation at an apartment block on Õismäe tee in the Haabersti district which saw 36 apartments evacuated. Residents were not allowed to return until after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tõnu Miilvee, head of the ISS, said subsequently several dangerous objects were removed from the apartment building.

"Unfortunately, explosive investigations need to be extremely cautious, which can sometimes mean long hours of work and discomfort for people," Miilvee explained. "This time the only price was a night spent away from home."

A man who lived in the same apartment building has been detained and the ISS is investigating whether any other people were involved.

Prosecutor Eneli Laurits, who is leading proceedings said that handling explosives in a large apartment building is extremely dangerous and that the prosecution service takes such crimes very seriously.

"The suspect was potentially endangering the life and health of all the residents in the building. Many circumstances still need to be clarified during the criminal proceedings, but the evidence gathered at the moment certainly warrants a request from the prosecution to arrest the suspect," Laurits added.

Editor: Helen Wright

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

