Authorities practice joint-response training for nuclear accidents

News
ERR, ERR News
Operation KBRT2019 in the Port of Tallinn.
Operation KBRT2019 in the Port of Tallinn. Source: Põhja prefektuur
On Thursday, Tallink's Baltic Queen and the Port of Tallinn are conducting a joint exercise, KBRT2019, which will see Estonian authorities, emergency services, and companies practice solving a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear incidents.

Head of the Internal Security Service (ISS), Tõnu Miilvee, the main organizer of the exercise, said the situation being practised is unlikely to happen in Estonia is unlikely, but it is a complex set of very serious consequences.

"In real life, we need to be able to solve crisis' in Estonia by working with the best experts who may not otherwise have much contact with each other on a daily basis," explained Miilvee.

During the exercise, the Police and Border Guard will also practice improving the control of the sea border.

The exercise is organized by the ISS in cooperation with Tallink Grupp and the Port of Tallinn, the Rescue Board, Police and Border Guard Board, Tax and Customs Board, Health Board, Environmental Board, Veterinary and Food Board, Tallinn Ambulance and East Tallinn Central Hospital. 

The Lithuanian special unit ARAS is participating as an international partner. In addition, representatives of Estonian authorities and foreign partners will participate in the exercise as observers

The training is funded by the European Union Internal Security Fund and the Ministry of the Interior.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

port of tallinn


news.err.ee









