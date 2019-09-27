ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: It's mushroom season but beware poisonous fungi

ERR, ERR News
Mushroom season
Mushroom season Source: Marju Männik/Minupilt.err.ee
All over Estonia, the forests are full of fungi both edible and poisonous, so far this year the Poisoning Center has received calls for at least 24 serious incidents involving mushrooms.

This year, 16,662 calls have been made have already been made to the Poison Information Center of the Public Health Board's Poisoning Center, ERR reported.

Curator and botanist at the Natural History Museum's mushroom exhibition, Marja-Liisa Kämärä, said on Wednesday it can be very difficult to tell which mushrooms are safe or dangerous and there is no universal signifier to let foragers know.

Care should be taken when picking mushrooms and only mushrooms which are edible should be picked and eaten as several types of poisonous fungi grow in Estonia's forests. These can damage the consumer's nervous system if ingested.

Dangerous mushrooms include Amanita regalis (commonly known as the royal fly agaric), Amanita muscaria (also known as the fly agaric), and the Clitocybe dealbata (ivory funnel).

The number for the Poisoning Center hotline is 16662.

ERR readers have sent photos of the mushrooms they have encountered under the forest. 

Editor: Helen Wright

