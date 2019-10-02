Tallinn city government to give former mayors allowance boost

Tallinn City Government has approved a bill which would double the monthly allowance given to former city mayors to over €1,000.

The previous law, in force since 2011, gave former mayors €550 per month. To qualify, recipients must be of retirement age (63 or higher) and not working.

The draft bill, which must pass a vote at the council chamber, will also increase active official's salaries. According to the bill's explanatory memorandum, the move is necessary to ensure the competitiveness of city employees in the salary market allowing it to recruit top specialists in various fields.

In some cases, the minimum wage would be increased – for instance from €1,600 to €1,900 for sector leaders, and in others, the maximum is to increase, for example from €3,000 to €3,500 for senior professionals, and a similar figure for middle management.

Child protection workers will see a maximum monthly salary increase fof just €100, from €1,600 to €1,700.

The overall ceiling for pay above basic salary will also be raised, to 30 percent (from 20 percent).

Three wage brackets are also to be set up to, the city government says, ensure internal fairness and maintain competitiveness, among city leaders.

Heads of city authorities will be in a €3,600 to €6,400 per month bracket, should the bill pass. For city directors the range is €3,600 to €6,200 and for district councils, €3,400 to €4,400.

