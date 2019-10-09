Estonian-Icelandic parliamentary group formed in Riigikogu

An Estonian-Icelandic parliamentary group was formed on Tuesday in the Riigikogu to maintain and develop relations between the two countries.

Chairman of the parliamentary group Tarmo Kruusimäe said that in recent years, Iceland has become a country which Estonia wishes to identify with.

"Iceland's recent history is full of interesting positive experiences and solutions that we as a country should follow and learn from," Kruusimäe said. "As a football fan, I testify that the success story of the Icelandic national football team is enviable and confirms that size does not matter, but the will and the thirst for victory are important."

Kruusimäe said Iceland's success in public health, social cohesion, and youth work are areas Estonia could learn from, adding :"My unconditional support belongs to small nation states that are capable of protecting their language and culture."

In addition to Kruusimäe, the vice-chairman of the parliamentary group has been named as Üllar Saaremäe.

Parliamentary groups formed in the Riigikogu help members to communicate with parliaments of other countries, to carry out foreign policy, and to introduce Estonia to the rest of the world.

Through support groups, members and factions of the Riigikogu can draw attention to a particular topic and support and protect the interests of a narrower field.

There are a total of 58 parliamentary groups and 57 support groups.

