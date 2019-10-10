Tartu centrists suggest deputy mayors and Must resign

The board of the Centre Party's Tartu region made a proposal to fellow centrists, deputy mayors Monica Rand and Madis Lepajõe and city council chairman Aadu Must, to resign on Thursday.

Information available to ERR suggests members of the party plan to bring a no-confidence vote against Rand and Lepajõe if they don't resign. But not Must.

The board of the Centre Party's Tartu region did not take a vote on the matter as the board's decision was communicated by Jaan Toots and Vladimir Šokman.

Centrists are hoping for help from the Reform Party in bringing the no-confidence vote.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas has said he will not express lack of confidence in his deputy mayors and the Centre Party must find a solution on its own.

Jaan Toots has said he does not plan to serve as deputy mayor.

Tartu deputy mayors can be replaced only if they resign or a vote of no confidence against them passes. At the same time, Centre Party statutes read that members cannot express no confidence in fellow centrists.

The positions of the two deputy mayors and Aadu Must became uncertain after Tartu centrists did not reelect Must to the board two weeks ago. Must's favorite Monica Rand took just ten votes, while Jaan Toots, who only joined the Centre Party in May, won by taking over 80 votes.

