ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Two minors charged with murder of homeless man in Õismäe ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Harju County Courthouse.
Harju County Courthouse. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Two young men have been charged with murdering a homeless man on Aug.20 in Tallinn's Õismäe and accused of physical assault, the prosecution service announced on Wednesday.

On the morning of Aug. 20, the body of a man with signs of violence was found near an apartment building on Õismäe tee in Tallinn. He was 53 years old, homeless, and according to a forensic doctor he died as a result of being beaten.

Three days later, police officers detained a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old who were suspected of killing the man according to evidence collected at the scene.

Northern District Attorney Kelly Kruusimägi told ERR the young men will be charged with the murder. They are also accused of physical assaults in Õismäe at the beginning of May this year, and one of the men is accused of the same in the center of Tallinn in early August.

Kruusimägi would not discuss the young men's motives.

"The exact motive for the crime is determined by the court or not, and it cannot be discussed at this stage in the proceedings. However, both defendants have previously come to the attention of the police because of alcohol abuse," he said.

It can not be determined if the suspects were under the influence of alcohol or narcotics at the time of the murder as they were arrested several days after Aug. 20.

At the moment, it is not yet clear what kind of punishment the prosecutor's office will impose on young men.

The Penal Code states that for committing murder imprisonment of between eight and 20 years or life imprisonment is justified. The maximum term of imprisonment for minors is ten years.

The trial schedule is set for early November.

There are about 30 murders per year in Estonia. Kruusimägi said minors rarely commit such serious crimes.

"In general, these are crimes where the victim and the killer know each other, and the crime is caused by a quarrel that is often aggravated by the alcohol they consume," he said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

crime


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:47

Defense minister: Russia to seize every opportunity offered by the West

14:12

Magnus Kirt undergoes shoulder surgery

13:44

Coop Pank third quarter profits up 31 percent on year

13:17

Gallery: 17th Tallinn Fashion Week

12:39

Spirit of Kreenholm returns with plans for new textile visitors' center

12:04

Despite internal audit, criminal fraud investigation continues at TalTech

11:41

Two minors charged with murder of homeless man in Õismäe

11:09

CityBee concludes electric scooter service for season, Bolt to continue

10:36

Defence Forces introduce mandatory Estonian classes for conscripts

10:01

October party ratings: Reform maintains firm lead, Isamaa's lows continue

08:34

Prisons could set up e-shops for inmates

16.10

President dismisses judge caught drunk driving

16.10

Police officers given prize after stopping man with explosive in Mustamäe

16.10

Kiik: Pension reform to be passed before Christmas

16.10

Gallery: Conservationists inspect Estonia's largest tapestry

16.10

Kingo subject to more than dozen questions at first Riigikogu Question Time

16.10

Kiik: Pharmacies should be aimed at healthcare, not business

16.10

Nearly quarter of Estonian population at risk of poverty in 2018

16.10

Müller addresses accusations of meddling in politics

16.10

British troops serving at Tapa receive threatening messages

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: