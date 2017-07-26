news

Pence to meet with heads of Baltic states in Tallinn next week ({{commentsTotal}})

U.S. vice president Mike Pence.
U.S. vice president Mike Pence. Source: (Reuters/Scanpix)
News
News

U.S. vice president Mike Pence, expected to arrive in Estonia on Sunday afternoon, will meet with the heads of state of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in Tallinn, participate in a roundtable on cyber defense, and meet personnel of the local NATO battlegroup.

Pence is expected to land in Tallinn just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. He will first meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) at Stenbock House. He’ll spend the night in Tallinn’s Swissôtel.

On Monday morning Pence will meet President Kersti Kaljulaid and participate in a roundtable on cyber issues and innovation in Kadriorg.

The presidents of the Baltic States will then meet with Pence in Kadriorg, with an English-language joint press conference announced for Monday afternoon.

Before leaving Estonia again, Pence will be given a presentation of the tasks of the local NATO battlegroup, and meet with NATO personnel.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

