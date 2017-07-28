Estonian police to reinforce border patrol during Pence visit

In relation to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence two-day visit to Estonia on Sunday and Monday, beginning Friday the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will be stopping and checking more people, vehicles and ID than usual at border checkpoints.

In relation to the visit, more passengers than usual will be checked at the Port of Tallinn and Tallinn Airport, which is why passengers traveling via these two terminals should be prepared for additional checks and plan extra time accordingly, the PPA told BNS.

"Policemen can carry out random checks of travel documents for people arriving from EU member states as well," said PPA border guard office chief Ivo Utsar. "Therefore it is necessary that everybody carry a valid travel document, either a passport or an ID card."

Border patrols will also check more people and vehicles than usual moving in the counties bordering Latvia. "The aim of stricter control is to ensure greater security during the visit and hinder the movement of those people whose purpose for travel is suspicious and who may present a danger to public order and other people," Utsar explained. "We will also make sure that there are no dangerous or forbidden objects in passengers' possession."

From Friday through Monday, people traveling in the Southern Estonian counties bordering Latvia must carry identification. Drivers are expected to carry vehicle registration paperwork.