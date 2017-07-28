news

Estonian police to reinforce border patrol during Pence visit ({{commentsTotal}})

Police car in Estonia.
Police car in Estonia. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

In relation to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence two-day visit to Estonia on Sunday and Monday, beginning Friday the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will be stopping and checking more people, vehicles and ID than usual at border checkpoints.

In relation to the visit, more passengers than usual will be checked at the Port of Tallinn and Tallinn Airport, which is why passengers traveling via these two terminals should be prepared for additional checks and plan extra time accordingly, the PPA told BNS.

"Policemen can carry out random checks of travel documents for people arriving from EU member states as well," said PPA border guard office chief Ivo Utsar. "Therefore it is necessary that everybody carry a valid travel document, either a passport or an ID card."

Border patrols will also check more people and vehicles than usual moving in the counties bordering Latvia. "The aim of stricter control is to ensure greater security during the visit and hinder the movement of those people whose purpose for travel is suspicious and who may present a danger to public order and other people," Utsar explained. "We will also make sure that there are no dangerous or forbidden objects in passengers' possession."

From Friday through Monday, people traveling in the Southern Estonian counties bordering Latvia must carry identification. Drivers are expected to carry vehicle registration paperwork.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ppamike pence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Police car in Estonia.Police car in Estonia.
Estonian police to reinforce border patrol during Pence visit
The launch of the Reform Party's election campaign in Tallinn.The launch of the Reform Party's election campaign in Tallinn.
July party ratings: Reform leading, Greens on the rise
Zapad 2013.Zapad 2013.
Belarus invites Estonia to observe Zapad military exercise
Taxify launched its platform in Baghdad on Thursday. July 27, 2017.Taxify launched its platform in Baghdad on Thursday. July 27, 2017.
Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.
Estonia to conduct first cyber defense exercise for EU defense ministers
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.
Research ministers: Simplify funding, make research and innovation popular
Mailis Reps welcoming the EU research ministers, July 25, 2017.Mailis Reps welcoming the EU research ministers, July 25, 2017.
EU’s research ministers meeting in Tallinn to discuss Horizon 2020 results
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Prescription medications. Photo is illustrative.Prescription medications. Photo is illustrative.
Government to implement partial medication reimbursement system in 2018
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center), Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) at Thursday's government press conference.Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center), Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) at Thursday's government press conference.
Government to increase municipalities' revenue base
U.S: Vice President Mike Pence.U.S: Vice President Mike Pence.
Defense forces, league to provide additional security during Pence visit
27.07
Freight flows of Estonian Railways drop 6.2 percent in first half of 2017
27.07
Nine municipalities turn to Supreme Court over forced mergers
27.07
Estonia to support nearly 50 cultural projects with €306,000
27.07
Estonian women's épée team crowned world champions in Leipzig
BUSINESS
The Free Party will examine possible impacts of introducing basic income in Estonia.The Free Party will examine possible impacts of introducing basic income in Estonia.
Free Party to analyze feasibility of implementing basic income
MS Silja Europa.MS Silja Europa.
Tallink to test run cruise from Helsinki to Riga with Silja Europa
Tallink ferries.Tallink ferries.
Tallink to test Helsinki-Riga route
25.07
Annual report: Nordica’s partnership with Adria Airways ended in a loan
25.07
Industrial confidence indicators rise in July
25.07
Food Industry Association sees state lose €170 million in tax revenue
25.07
Regional airline would add flights to island routes
Culture
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
21.07
‘The Fencer’ reaches cinemas in the United States
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.
Interview: Privacy, data protection, and the digital single market
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Galleries
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
12:50
Estonian police to reinforce border patrol during Pence visit
11:46
Belarus invites Estonia to observe Zapad military exercise
10:52
July party ratings: Reform leading, Greens on the rise
09:42
Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad
08:49
Estonia to conduct first cyber defense exercise for EU defense ministers
27.07
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
27.07
Government to implement partial medication reimbursement system in 2018
27.07
Government to increase municipalities' revenue base
27.07
Free Party to analyze feasibility of implementing basic income
27.07
Tallink to test run cruise from Helsinki to Riga with Silja Europa
27.07
Freight flows of Estonian Railways drop 6.2 percent in first half of 2017
27.07
Defense forces, league to provide additional security during Pence visit
27.07
Nine municipalities turn to Supreme Court over forced mergers
27.07
Estonia to support nearly 50 cultural projects with €306,000
27.07
Estonian women's épée team crowned world champions in Leipzig
26.07
More municipalities contesting forced mergers
26.07
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
26.07
Ratas: Savisaar welcome to run on Center Party list in Tallinn
26.07
Tallink to test Helsinki-Riga route
26.07
Renovation of Tallinn’s ‘Linnahall’ requires state aid permission
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.