French warship to visit Estonian capital

The French warship FNS Somme will arrive in Tallinn on Thursday, Aug. 31, and remain here for about a week.

The Somme is scheduled to arrive in Tallinn’s Old City Harbor at 9 a.m. and will stay until Sept. 5, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Defence said.

The command and supply ship is configured as a flagship of the French Navy. Almost 160 meters long, she has a displacement of 17,900 tons fully loaded.

The ship became famous when Somali pirates mistook her for a civilian vessel and attacked her in 2009. The Somme was stationed at the Horn of Africa at the time as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.