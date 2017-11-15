news

New report on information war against Ukraine published in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

The Center for Applied Studies of Estonian National Defence College has published another report that analyzes the information operations of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"The report addresses the information operations carried out against the state and troops of Ukraine between April-December 2014," military spokespeople quoted Andres Saumets, editor of the ENDC Occasional Papers series, as saying. "This the revised and amended edition of the research report published in Riga in 2016 as a result of the cooperation between the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence and the National Defence College."

The reports is based on interviews conducted in Ukraine in 2015 as well as the analysis of Russian online publications. The report more closely examines the ideological and political aspects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the changing of Russian military doctrine, the role of online news and social media in the information war directed against Ukraine and the influencing activities directed against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The text of the analysis is supported by numerous illustrations and informative graphics.

The report, titled "Russian Information Warfare against the Ukrainian State and Defence Forces," was edited by Vladimir Sazonov, Kristiina Müür, Holger Mölder and Andres Saumets. Authors of the report include members of the Estonian Defence Forces and teaching and research staff from the Estonian National Defence College, University of Tartu (TÜ), Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) and Malmö University.

The full, English-language report can be read here.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

russiaukraineestonian national defence college


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
14.11

Pevkur may be implicated by Silvergate materials now publicly accessible

14.11

US to allocate $100 million to Baltics to help deter Moscow

14.11

Paper: ID card producers won't explain delay in informing of security flaw

14.11

Survey: Estonia, Iceland ranked first worldwide in internet freedom

14.11

Russian embassy puzzled by allegations of arrested Russian being FSB agent

14.11

Ratas: Italy, Malta not alone in resolving migration crisis

13.11

Luik: PESCO helps to ensure a more secure Europe

13.11

223,000 ID card holders have updated their certificates

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:17

New report on information war against Ukraine published in Estonia

14:12

Seamen's union takes dispute with Transiidikeskus to public conciliator

13:14

Deputy mayor: Savisaar to receive severance pay for 12 years in office

11:52

Mikser: Cooperation of EEA members strengthens Europe's voice

10:48

Center Party names four of eight city district elders in Tallinn

09:54

Streets leading to Tallinn's Town Hall Square secured with concrete statues

08:51

Estonian deputy minister: Investigative journalism helps prevent tax fraud

14.11

Finance minister weighs calling off next planned alcohol excise duty hike

14.11

Tallinn wants to give Savisaar nearly €16,000 in severance pay

14.11

Swedbank: Rapid economic growth in Estonia increases demand for labor

14.11

Pevkur may be implicated by Silvergate materials now publicly accessible

14.11

US to allocate $100 million to Baltics to help deter Moscow

14.11

Paper: ID card producers won't explain delay in informing of security flaw

14.11

Survey: Estonia, Iceland ranked first worldwide in internet freedom

14.11

National Audit Office: No shortcomings in EVR Cargo freight car transaction

14.11

Russian embassy puzzled by allegations of arrested Russian being FSB agent

14.11

Ratas: Italy, Malta not alone in resolving migration crisis

13.11

Estonian, Chinese MPs discuss increasing cooperation in agricultural trade

13.11

Estonian firm hopes to receive EU funding for development of wind turbine

13.11

Luik: PESCO helps to ensure a more secure Europe

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: