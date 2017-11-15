New report on information war against Ukraine published in Estonia

The Center for Applied Studies of Estonian National Defence College has published another report that analyzes the information operations of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"The report addresses the information operations carried out against the state and troops of Ukraine between April-December 2014," military spokespeople quoted Andres Saumets, editor of the ENDC Occasional Papers series, as saying. "This the revised and amended edition of the research report published in Riga in 2016 as a result of the cooperation between the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence and the National Defence College."

The reports is based on interviews conducted in Ukraine in 2015 as well as the analysis of Russian online publications. The report more closely examines the ideological and political aspects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the changing of Russian military doctrine, the role of online news and social media in the information war directed against Ukraine and the influencing activities directed against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The text of the analysis is supported by numerous illustrations and informative graphics.

The report, titled "Russian Information Warfare against the Ukrainian State and Defence Forces," was edited by Vladimir Sazonov, Kristiina Müür, Holger Mölder and Andres Saumets. Authors of the report include members of the Estonian Defence Forces and teaching and research staff from the Estonian National Defence College, University of Tartu (TÜ), Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) and Malmö University.

The full, English-language report can be read here.