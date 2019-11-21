Libraries share cybersecurity tips with senior citizens

The Estonian Librarians' Association and the State Information System Agency (RIA), organized an "IT-minded" advice day in nearly 90 libraries across Estonia on Wednesday, where senior citizens could ask library staff for advice on cybersecurity issues.

The purpose of the consultation day was to improve the cyber skills of older users. A strong password, proper security settings, and software updates will help keep crooks out of your internet life.

While cybersecurity was in focus on Wednesday, the advice that librarians usually have to give is less interesting.

"Most people do not remember homepage addresses, that is, when they want to go to the bank or use Gmail or hotmail. If we help get people to these homepages, then they already know what to do from there," said Ilme Sepp, director of the Lääne County Central Library.

The information can also be found at www.itärglik.ee

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!