ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Libraries share cybersecurity tips with senior citizens ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Cyber incident detection in Estonia improving (picture is illustrative).
Cyber incident detection in Estonia improving (picture is illustrative). Source: Thought Catalog/Unsplash
News

The Estonian Librarians' Association and the State Information System Agency (RIA), organized an "IT-minded" advice day in nearly 90 libraries across Estonia on Wednesday, where senior citizens could ask library staff for advice on cybersecurity issues.

The purpose of the consultation day was to improve the cyber skills of older users. A strong password, proper security settings, and software updates will help keep crooks out of your internet life.

While cybersecurity was in focus on Wednesday, the advice that librarians usually have to give is less interesting.

"Most people do not remember homepage addresses, that is, when they want to go to the bank or use Gmail or hotmail. If we help get people to these homepages, then they already know what to do from there," said Ilme Sepp, director of the Lääne County Central Library.

The information can also be found at www.itärglik.ee 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

cyber security
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
21.11

Libraries share cybersecurity tips with senior citizens

21.11

Ship information system prototype to be ready in January

21.11

What the papers say: World security realities have changed

21.11

Viimsi municipality government overturns decision to fire principal

21.11

Government approves Estonia's EU policy priorities for next two years

21.11

Secretary of State: Political decision on Järvik is for prime minister

21.11

Ukrainian president to visit Estonia next week

21.11

Tallinn's Reidi tee on track to open at end of November

21.11

Government to make decision on Estonia ferry disaster investigation soon

21.11

General Electric looking at new Auvere fine

21.11

RIA hopes to remedy cable disruptions with automatic devices in future

21.11

Secretary of state's Järvik report: Minister exceeded his powers

21.11

Juhan Sarv appointed to Supreme Court

21.11

Ratas: Decision about Järvik's future will be made next week Updated

21.11

KFC expanding to Tartu, Narva in 2020

21.11

Tartu's Christmas village opens on Dec. 1

21.11

Statistics: Average gross hourly earnings continue to increase

21.11

Tallinn kindergartens increase fees

21.11

Police arrest man caught stalking children in Tallinn

21.11

Estonia defeats Denmark 9:4 in European Curling Championships

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: