Court to discuss releasing juvenile convicted of spying for FSB early

Screenshot of Aleksei Vassiljev.
Screenshot of Aleksei Vassiljev. Source: ERR
A 22-year-old Russian citizen sentenced to four years in prison for working for the Russian intelligence service the FSB may be released early.

Next week, on Dec. 11, the Viru County Court will discuss whether to release Alexei Vassiljev, a spokesman for Viru County Court told ERR. However, neither the prison nor the prosecutor's office support Vassiljev's early release.

On March 21, 2018, Harju County Court convicted Vassiljev of being an FSB agent for non-violence against the Republic of Estonia and for preparing a computer crime and sentenced him to four years in prison.

His imprisonment started on the day of his arrest on Nov. 4, 2017.

Immediately after Vassiljev's arrest, the Security Police announced in November last year that the target of Vassiljev's anti-Estonian activities were Estonian state agencies.

Vassiljev is a resident of Kingissepp who started studying computer programming at Sillamäe Vocational School and in the summer of 2017 started his studies at Viru College in the same speciality.

A year ago, Vasiliev gave an interview to Postimees in prison, in which he said that he was afraid to refuse the FSB officers who had recruited him. The young man also complained that once he was sent to prison, he ceased to be of interest to the Russian special services.

Editor: Helen Wright

alexei vassiljevi
