Defense forces to carry out exercise at Toompea on Friday evening

The Estonian Defence League will hold a joint exercise on Friday evening with the police at Toompea Castle in Tallinn which will be closed to the public during the training session.

The exercise will take place from 6 p.m. until midnight around Toompea Castle. Police and the defense forces will practice law enforcement, critical object protection, patrols, security and vehicle screening.

"There are no significant restrictions during the exercise for people traveling in the city, as only people and vehicles participating in the training exercise will be checked. However, it must be taken into account that the Parliament building will not be accessible for the duration of the six-hour exercise and some loud noises may be heard," said the defense league's Tallinn Brigade.

