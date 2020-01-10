ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

SEB: Public second pillar pension fund awareness still weak ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Abolition of the second pillar of pension (illustrative)
Abolition of the second pillar of pension (illustrative) Source: Caro/Preuss/Scanpix
News

Approximately half of those collecting their pension in the second pillar in Estonia do not know which pension fund their monthly pension investment is directed to, and only 7 percent can put a figure to the annual return of their pension fund, according to a pension survey carried out by SEB.

At the same time, 68 percent of respondents claimed they had checked within the last year how much money they have collected in the second pension pillar, the bank said, meaning nearly one third were unaware.

Via its surveys, SEB has been mapping the pension-related awareness among Estonian residents for several years, and the bank said it is concerned that, ahead of the government bill to make the second pension pillar voluntary, people's awareness of the pension system is still too low.

"The investment that a person collecting in the second pillar makes to their pension fund every month is the person's own personal property and income during retirement depends a lot on whether the person is in the most suitable pension fund and whether the right objective as to the size of the future pension has been set when collecting pension," Triin Messimas, head of the Estonian branch of SEB Life and Pension Baltic, said, according to BNS.

"People are usually concerned about whether their bank account will have enough money to cover the next month, but the long-term perspective is not seen, and the care shown when it comes to one's long-term financial investment is insignificant," Messimas added. 

"Lack of awareness of the current status of people's second pillar pension fund will definitely not benefit consumers. The average data in Estonia is often published the media, with a widespread belief that people have accumulated very little money with which to finance a retirement, or that the much talked about negative return will also affect pension investments," Messimas continued. 

"Just as every pension collector is unique in terms of income and accumulation period, so are their personal investment performance and volume of assets. Not every person can make the right decision for themselves on the basis of the Estonian average," she added. 

The bank said that, in light of the pension reform, people should definitely first review the current state of their second pillar accumulation. They should then think critically about the kind of method they wish to use to help secure their future; how much knowledge they have to make investment decisions themselves, what the costs are, or whether there are other alternatives to increase their pension in the future. 

According to SEB's survey, over half of the respondents found that they need to accumulate additional resources to secure their future, and only 11 percent said they would use the disbursed money collected in the second pillar to satisfy daily living needs. 

Under the government's proposed reforms, which were a central plank of the Isamaa party's pre-election manifesto ahead of the March general election, only the entire lump sum can be withdrawn from the second pillar, and once people have left the scheme, they cannot then rejoin it for 10 years.  

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

sebpension fundspension system in estoniasecond pillar pension system
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10.01

Financial authority finds shortcomings in sector's management hiring

10.01

SEB: Public second pillar pension fund awareness still weak

10.01

Finnish prime minister meets Kaljulaid

10.01

Reinsalu: EU accession talks should begin in spring

10.01

Expert: Reports on strong performance of pension funds in 2019 misleading

10.01

Ratas: Estonia and Finland have a timeless friendship

10.01

Infrastructure minister confident Rail Baltic will still receive EU funding

10.01

Political differences of Estonia and Finland will not affect PM meeting

10.01

Environment minister favors referendum on nuclear power plant question

10.01

New rural affairs minister abandons changes initiated by predecessor

10.01

Health checks start for Tallinn Zoo residents

10.01

Aviation expert: Missile strike most likely cause of Tehran plane crash

10.01

Heads of TÜK clinics express no confidence in CEO

10.01

Legal assessment: Linnamäe hydroelectric power station should continue work

10.01

Court: Bill to allow charging tenants for renovation to render rent unclear

10.01

Gallery: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin visits Estonia

10.01

Workplace fatalities in Estonia rise to 15 in 2019

10.01

Kaljurand: Global politics ruled by club law

10.01

Lemetti has necessary votes to be elected Viimsi mayor

10.01

Increase in passengers flying Tartu-Helsinki route in 2019

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: