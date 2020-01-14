ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Portal: National Heritage Board to offer farmhouse restoration grants

Kajaku Farm in Viljandi County, whose new wood shingle roof was paid for in part by support in 2019. Source: Private library/National Heritage Board
Next Friday, the National Heritage Board will open the 2020 application round for farmhouse architecture grants, the goal of which is to help preserve traditional rural Estonian architecture and in the course of which homeowners can apply for funding to help cover the costs of restoring or replacing roofs using traditional techniques and materials.

"Interest in the grants distributed for the first time last year was delightfully high, and demonstrated people's strong ties to traditional farmhouses and related landscapes unique to rural areas," Anni Martin, chief of architectural heritage at the National Heritage Board said according to online news portal geenius.ee (link in Estonian).

Eligible for the grant are farmhouses built prior to 1940, and to be restored or replaced are roofs made of traditional materials true to the building's region, period and architecture, including straw roofs and wooden shingle roofs.

A total of €200,000 has been allocated to this year's program, and grants of €5,000-10,000 can pay for up to half of project costs.

Applications will be open on January 24 and the deadline is February 28.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

support programsnational heritage board
