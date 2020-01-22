ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Police suggest special markings and registration needed for airguns ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kristian Jaani and presenter Reimo Sildvee on
Kristian Jaani and presenter Reimo Sildvee on "Terevisioon". Source: ERR
News

Police have been increasingly responding to reports of people carrying weapons only to discover it has been an airgun or toy. Northern Prefect officer Kristian Jaani, said introducing separate marking for airguns would help as would identifying those who buy them.

Last year, police responded 1,454 times to reports of someone having a gun, whether it was a firearm, starter pistol or a gun-like object. 

"When we respond there is a risk that someone starts shooting. Fortunately, these challenges were mostly associated with toy guns, airguns, starter pistols or a lighter, but the caseload shows that Estonia should think about labelling airguns and similar weapons to make the real threats clearly identifiable," Jaani told ERR.

The police prefect mentioned the example of Great Britain, where air guns are two-colored and easily identifiable at a distance from real weapons.

Another measure could be to make a register of weapons-like items and the people who buy them.

"If you need to identify a person to buy a lottery ticket, you could also do so with airguns, which could be linked to a personal number," said Jaani. Speaking on the same subject, he told ETV's morning broadcast show "Terevision" tying a "toy gun" buyer to a specific person would take away anonymity.

Jaani could not explain why ordinary people buy a starter pistols. "If a person feels his or her property, health or life is at risk, then there is a gun law in Estonia and it is possible to buy a weapon. But, Estonia is not so insecure that everyone should think that it's time to buy a real firearm," he said.

He said it is understandable to buy a weapon for a sport or as a hobby, but he does not understand people who buy an airgun or pretend weapon out of interest and then later come into contact with the police in a situation where, for example, they are drunk.

Currently there are 27,317 valid weapons permits in Estonia. If the shotgun can only be used to shoot cartridges or ammunition intended to give a pyrotechnic signal, it is not subject to authorization and the police do not possess the statistics.

If the shotgun can be used to shoot gas cartridges, permission must be sought to own the weapon. The Police Weapons Register has data on 506 gas weapons.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:47

Perling: Prosecutor's Office didn't fail with Savisaar trial

16:33

Director Tanel Toom's 'Gateway 6' to be shown in cinemas in autumn 2021

16:11

Tallinn TV programs to be shown on cable channels

15:49

Government approves principles for state participation in companies

15:16

Vakra successfully defends resubmitted thesis

14:50

Tartu SDE and Reform Party start coalition discussions over common ground

14:33

What the papers say: Breaking up and getting together again

14:06

Harju County registered population increases by more than 55,000 in decade

13:50

Tax and Customs Board destroy 10 million counterfeit cigarettes

13:32

Estonia's third quarter government debt remains lowest in EU

13:06

Police suggest special markings and registration needed for airguns

12:41

Paper: Regional port operator planning upgrades to Port of Kuivastu

12:13

Song Festival Grounds' arch to light up at night

11:35

Report: Estonia still has among highest incarceration rates in Europe

11:07

Riigikogu committee backs allowing lump sum second pillar withdrawals

10:46

Study: Estonians' health depends on gender, wage and education

10:10

Finance minister: Green revolution needs more money than planned

09:44

Kadri Simson: Solution needed over cheap Russian electricity

09:22

EuroPark increases rates at nine parking lots in heart of Tallinn

08:59

First database of Estonian contemporary artists completed

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: