Doctor's advice line asks callers to only enquire about health issues

The 24-hour family doctor's advice line is asking callers to only make enquiries about health-related issues, not life-style or other issues after an increased amount of calls this weekend.

A spokesman for the 1220 service said they strongly encourage callers to call only with health concerns so that all those in need receive the advice they need as soon as possible. 

The spokesman added the workload of both counselors and the health sector as a whole is high and increasing, which is why it is very important for the health of all people in Estonia to let health professionals do their job.

The Health Board advises people who suspect themselves to be infected with coronavirus to consult with their family doctor by phone or call the helpline before calling an ambulance.

On March 16, a crisis phone will be launched to answer coronavirus-related questions. Its number is 1247.

Editor: Helen Wright

family doctorscoronaviruscovid-19
