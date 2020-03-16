Government still undecided on alcohol sales limits in wake of coronavirus

The Estonian government is discussion potential alcohol sales restrictions in bars, clubs and other entertainment outlets, in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center) said Monday, though no firm decision has been made yet.

"The idea of ​​limiting alcohol sales, including closing times in pubs and similar, has been on the table in terms of both internal security and public health. No decision has yet been made," Kiik told ERR on Monday.

Kiik added there had been a brief debate on the subject at the government meeting on Saturday, where it was suggested that the issue could be discussed further at the government's coronavirus committee.

Restrictions affecting entertainment and leisure activities already in place include the banning of events of more than 100 attendees, the cancellations of major cultural organizations' events, including those of the Opera and Ballet House and the national symphony orchestra (ERSO), and the closure of gyms, spa centers and swimming pools.

