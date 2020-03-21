Estonian citizens arriving home from Ukraine with embassy help

Forty one Estonian citizens have arrived in the country from Ukraine, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, making the trip over land and aided by the Estonian embassy. Ten more are to arrive by plane from Kyiv on Sunday.

According to a report on ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Friday night, trips in the opposite direction will also be made for Ukrainian citizens in Estonia, using the same flight.

"We are working with the Ukrainian foreign ministry and a private sector firm, SkyUp, to return individuals by plane to Estonia on Sunday evening. Ukraine will be returning those citizens that want to come home from Estonia," said Kaimo Kuusk, Estonian ambassador to Ukraine.

"When we initially found out that the Ukrainians were sending a plane, they had not at that stage offered its use to us. Once we had heard about it, we contacted the [Ukrainian] foreign ministry and the Ministry of Infrastructure, and had a phone conversation with SkyUp officials on the ground, and were able to negotiate it."

