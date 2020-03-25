ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reform MP: EU 'Marshall Plan' needed to solve coronavirus economic crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Marko Mihkelson.
Marko Mihkelson. Source: ERR
News

"We are dealing with a completely unique global hybrid crisis;" Mihkelson said, appearing on ETV political discussion show "Esimene stuudio" on Tuesday evening.

"At the same time, we are talking about a humanitarian catastrophe in the form of a very dangerous virus. Europe is at the center of this right now. I do not remember a situation where more than two billion people are sitting at home at any one time globally. This, of course, has had an impact on the international economy and is also felt by our entrepreneurs, so it's perfectly appropriate to ask what measures to control the virus are being taken to save the economy," he went on.

Mihkelson said the European Commission and its president, Ursula von der Leyen, needs to put together measures for the whole union, in respect of the economic aftershocks of the crisis.

"I think the EU must take very drastic measures to emerge from the crisis. We might call it the new Marshall Plan (referring to the U.S. aid program for the reconstruction of western Europe after World War Two), or the "Von der Leyen Plan".

"Alongside the current humanitarian crisis, we need to put together a package of measures that will not only alleviate the current situation, but will also help to overcome the crisis."

"The steps the government has taken now are, in my opinion, very reasonable," Mihkelson added.

Mihkelson noted the state does not need to use coercive methods given its sparse population and quite different customs than those found in southern European countries where the coronavirus spread has been much more pronounced, though the public should adhere to the principle of maintaining social distance, he said.

The first priority was to save lives, he said. 

"I think there is no politician in Estonia who does not see this as the most important consideration. We are now approaching the peak of the crisis,; we can see what is happening around us," said Mihkelson.

Mihkelson noted that while the government provides information on emergency action via the Riigikogu Council of Elders, more information, both for the opposition and the public at large, could be forthcoming. 

"One of the bottlenecks over the last couple of weeks has been that the information has been coming in at a very hectic pace, there have been contradictions, and this has definitely increased the level of stress in society," said Mihkelson.

The European Commission has so far failed to fulfill its tasks when Italy asked for aid in the crisis. Even providing personal protective equipment would have been something, he said, even though this provision does not fall directly within the competence of the European Commission.

When asked whether the EU's single market was still functioning, Mr Mihkelson replied that freight transport was still intact

"We have seen in past crises how slowly the EU gets going. But when it does start to work, I think it proves its need with regard to a small country like us, and which is also in a geographically interesting position to see what Poland is doing."

Poland, an EU member, imposed border restrictions at midnight on March 15, 48 hours ahead of Estonia. While an escorted convoy of Estonia citizens returning home by car had been promised across Poland's territory the following day, that did not materialize, and those affected had to make their way to north German ports to await specially laid-on vessels to take them home.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reformmarko mihkelsoncoronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:44

Small town eateries getting creative in attracting customers during crisis

10:19

March 1949 deportations' 71st anniversary to be marked by home candles

09:48

Toidupank experiencing shortages, getting more donations from restaurants

09:23

Ülemiste shopping mall chief: Closing shopping centers unwise

09:07

Universities ready to postpone graduations and defences to August

09:02

Reform MP: EU 'Marshall Plan' needed to solve coronavirus economic crisis

08:42

Expert: The point of coronavirus restrictions is to follow them

08:23

Ratings: Gap between Reform and Center lowest since March 2019 elections

08:02

Government coronavirus restrictions limit public gatherings to two people

07:42

Police increasing patrols to ensure coronavirus restrictions followed

07:27

Pharmacy reform go for April 1, 10 more pharmacy closures confirmed

24.03

New restrictions: Shopping centers to close on Friday

24.03

28 people hospitalized due to coronavirus, five in critical condition

24.03

Contactless payment limit increased to €50 to limit spread of coronavirus

24.03

Large families need computers to help with homeschooling

24.03

Rimi, Circle-K installing protective shields in stores

24.03

Statistics Estonia to study people's movements during emergency situation

24.03

Mayor of Tallinn proposes stricter rules for emergency situation

24.03

Tartu closes public sports grounds and playgrounds

24.03

Thursday's Theatre Awards will be aired on ETV due to emergency situation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: