ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Number of coronavirus cases diagnosed lower than expected ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Carside coronavirus testing at Kuressaare Hospital.
Carside coronavirus testing at Kuressaare Hospital. Source: Foto: Margus Muld / ERR
News

Forecasts for the rate of coronavirus infections this week were higher than the number of patients so far diagnosed, said Lt. Col. Ahti Varblane, Chief Medical Officer of the Health Board.

Giving an overview of the situation in Estonia at a press conference on Wednesday, Varblane said if we compare the predictions made about this week's diagnosis rate, the level of infections is currently lower. He noted that it was nice to have to acknowledge this fact and thanked everyone who had worked hard to stay home.

Rapid tests, which can give an accurate diagnosis in hour rather than four, have been particularly helpful for hospitals, he said.

In nursing homes where patients with symptoms of the disease have been found, testing has started and a number of nursing and care homes are under surveillance and being tested repeatedly.

"As a member of the Defense Forces, I have to say that intelligence is very important and testing is intelligence. We can find out what is going on around us, but intelligence cannot be done /.../ We have to do it very purposefully [and] planned. Every test is a resource - healthcare professionals, protective equipment, tests, laboratory capabilities," said Varblane.

He said rapid testing can also cause problems and can give false readings. The disease is a dynamic process and at the time of the test the person may be healthy, but three hours later they may not be.

If a person with symptoms or a positive test result is found they are separated as quickly as possible from other healthy people, he said.

Speaking about the Defense Forces' field hospital which has been built in Kuressaare overnight, he noted that in addition to the Defense Forces, all large Estonian hospitals are contributing to its team, and their main task is to support Kuressaare Hospital. Everyone who will staff the field hospital has agreed to do so voluntarily.

"The crew is in a very narrow area, like a submarine or a spaceship, they have to wear protective equipment and because of the work they will carry out they will not be able to leave Saaremaa. [It will be] 12-14 hours of work, 12-10 hours of sleep. Therefore, it is certainly not possible to send people there by order, all of this is voluntary," he said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:31

Ratas expresses support for halting second-pillar pension payments

19:14

Number of coronavirus cases diagnosed lower than expected

19:08

Personal protective equipment starts journey to Estonia from China

18:56

Tõnis Saarts: EKRE rhetoric has changed during crisis

18:30

Raul Rebane: Four recommendations for handling corona time news

18:13

Winning design announced for new Pärnu bridge

18:10

Tallinn support measures: 100 percent rental discount, half off ad tax

17:41

Deputy Secretary General: Labour market deteriorating

17:21

Tallink Grupp to lay off over 100 hotel staff

16:58

Rõtov: Crisis committee should temporarily involve "standbys"

16:36

Distance learning off to a good start in Tallinn

16:10

Aivar Kokk: The economy cannot be sacrificed on the altar of public health

16:10

Interior ministry drafting bill to send unemployed foreign workers home

15:41

Overhaul of Viljandi city center going ahead

15:23

Isamaa MP: Excise duty cuts due on natural gas, diesel, electricity

15:03

Video and Gallery: Coronavirus army field hospital construction underway

14:45

Madise: Accused under surveillance must be able to confer with counsel

14:24

Chain pharmacy representative: I have no reason to feel schadenfreude

14:05

Health Board: Fifth death reported, total coronavirus cases rise to 779

14:01

Tallinn to support parents paying private kindergarten fees

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: