ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government will extend emergency situation, says Martin Helme ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Martin and Mart Helme (EKRE).
Martin and Mart Helme (EKRE). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Speaking on their radio broadcast "Räägime asjast" on Sunday, Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) and Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) said that the current emergency situation in Estonia would not end at the end of April, but rather will be extended by at least a couple of weeks.

"I am giving a completely clear signal: we will not end the emergency situation on April 30," Martin Helme said according to online news portal Delfi (link in Estonian). "We need to maintain these measures."

He noted that the yardstick being used to assess the need to extend the emergency situation is statistics on the number of people hospitalized and the number of new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to Mart Helme, it would be a huge relief to be able to conclude the emergency situation, however if this were to be done prematurely, Estonia could run the risk of seeing a new wave of the virus.

"And then we will be quarantined all summer," he noted. "And likely fall on top of that."

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) announced on Monday morning that the decision regarding whether or not to extend the emergency situation would be made at the end of April.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

martin helmecoronavirusemergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Easter online
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:36

Registered unemployment rises to 7 percent

12:13

Olympic Committee appeals to stay home reach half a million people

12:12

Health Board: 24 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three more deaths Updated

11:47

Jõelähtme traffic restrictions have proved effective and stopped crowds

11:21

Government to decide on extending the emergency situation at end of April

11:19

Head of Economic Research Institute: Current situation unique in history

10:25

Saaremaa care home residents keeping in touch with loved ones by tablet

09:57

Estonian-Latvian border monitored by air force helicopter

09:22

Estonia to double roadwork funding for local governments

08:59

Government will extend emergency situation, says Martin Helme

12.04

Ülle Madise: Local governments will not be given personal data of people

12.04

Samost and Sildam: Decision to restore school important for all society

12.04

City people trying their hand at rural life during coronavirus crisis

12.04

MEP: Europe must have readiness to produce goods of critical importance

12.04

Musician Jarek Kasar: Important to find a reason for staying alive

12.04

Repairs halt gas transit between Estonia and Latvia

12.04

Crisis staff chief: We managed to avoid the worst-case scenario

12.04

NT head coach: Estonian basketball has to find own way, not copy Lithuania

12.04

Crowdfunding campaign launched for financing of solar park construction

12.04

Health Board: One more death due to coronavirus, five new cases

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: