ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Internal Security Service director: I wouldn't worry about May 9 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
ISS director Arnold Sinisalu at a press conference on Friday.
ISS director Arnold Sinisalu at a press conference on Friday. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Director General of the Estonian Internal Security Service (KAPO) Arnold Sinisalu said that despite the fact that Russia planned to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, restrictions caused by the coronavirus crisis are forcing them to celebrate in a more laid-back manner.

Sinisalu said at the press conference following the introduction of the KAPO yearbook that Russia is not sure whether they will be hosting their major military parade on May 9.

"It has been discussed that the few veterans of World War II who are still alive will not come to the Red Square," Sinisalu said. "It is important to remain rational in this situation. There are definitely some people who want to show defiance. And if the 2+2 rule in Estonia were to last until then, they will go to the Bronze Soldier in Tallinn and bring flowers. They are individual people and there's no need to worry in the big picture."

The global coronavirus crisis and emergency situation haven't changed much in KAPO's operations, the director general said, adding that the situation is calm and restrictions related to the emergency situation have rather inhibited actions that may be of interest to them.

He also doesn't consider the fake news that appeared at the beginning of the crisis and the rise of Russian-language social media posts spreading false information about the restrictions to be important.

"Fake news appears with every crisis, but I'm not seeing the picture so pessimistically," Sinisalu said. "We haven't had to waste people's work time to analyze this fake news. Regarding the social media posts, we have a segment of people who are affected by Kremlin propaganda. At first, they thought it was a virus created by NATO or the U.S. But the situation changed significantly when the Russian president spoke on Tv on March 25.

"Broadly speaking, however, Estonia's Russian-speaking population is as adequately informed as the Estonian-speaking population, and I would not overemphasize the issue of trolling and slippery news," he added.

The director general said that Russia's policy of division has not been very successful in Estonia, although there are a few individual people who very much want to contribute to it. "But to say that we have hundreds and thousands of accomplices among the Russian-speaking population — we don't," he added.

History as a propaganda tool

He specifically cited everything related to the treatment of history, noting that in Russia, history is not something studied at universities, but rather a part of Russian state propaganda.

"On one hand, an intent to engage Russians outside of Russia through their victory narrative," Sinisalu explained. "On the other hand, to justify their imperialistic ambitions and ideas. And those whose opinions oppose Russia's historical propaganda are immediately labeled fascists and Nazis."

As an important indicator from the previous year, Sinisalu took the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact (MRP) and the secrecy surrounding it as an example that had been concealed for decades but now is praised and glorified instead.

"The MRP is now Russia's honor and pride," he said. "While previously denied, the MRP is now justified without any guilt whatsoever. All this affects the denial of the occupation and annexation of the Baltic states, where the liberation of those countries is talked about instead. Liberation from Nazism is something to be grateful for, but sadly the liberators never went home themselves."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

internal security servicearnold sinisalumay 9coronaviruskapo yearbook
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:57

Pärnu mayor requests €12 million for new bridge from state budget

13:31

Internal Security Service director: I wouldn't worry about May 9

12:52

Narva Hospital reopens renovated emergency room

12:36

Survey: People perceiving coronavirus as clear threat

12:01

Kuressaare Hospital COVID-19 patients to be transferred to mainland

11:37

State has paid wage compensation for 3,900 Estonian companies

11:06

Russian youth engagement, migration, china flagged in KAPO's 2019 yearbook

10:54

Health Board: Deaths from coronavirus rise to 31

10:10

Hundreds of hectares of forests cut down due to bark beetle

09:35

Bank of Estonia: Taking a loan to support the economy is sensible

08:56

59,000 amateurs sang in choirs and danced in folk groups in 2019

08:34

Supplementary budget passes second reading in the Riigikogu

13.04

Hospitalization of stroke patients down by one-third over past month

13.04

EKI: Digital development reduced impact of emergency situation measures

13.04

Little-known businesswoman donates €50,000 to Center party

13.04

PPA turning 100 drivers per week away from border crossings

13.04

Ministry of Social Affairs developing coronavirus alert app

13.04

State focusing on supporting tourism sector, small businesses

13.04

Gallery: Shipment of protective equipment for PERH arrives in Tallinn

13.04

Bill would allow Riigikogu to work remotely

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: