Two Defense Forces members injured in traffic accident during exercise

Two members of the Defense Forces were injured during a training exercise on Tuesday In Põlva County. One member fell under the vehicle of the military unit and the other was hit by it.

The accident happened at 4.50 pm in Jõeveere village, Räpina municipality, a spokesperson of the Police and Border Guard Board said.

A 19-year-old and 20-year-old member of the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion were standing on the side of a road when a MAN truck of the same unit, driven by a 31-year-old man, tried to pass them.

One soldier's weapon got stuck in the truck and he fell under the vehicle, the other soldier was hit by the truck.

An ambulance took both members to a hospital in South Estonia.

