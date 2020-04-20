ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Hot new couple in Tallinn Zoo: Duck and small swan make an unlikely pair ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Mulard and a small swan.
Mulard and a small swan.
News

In Tallinn Zoo, the spring nestling is in action. As a surprise for the zoo workers, a male duck and a small swan have found each other. How serious the mallard is about protecting his lady, will, unfortunately, be left unseen by the visitors because the zoo is closed due to the emergency situation.

If the zoo was open, visitors could see what's happening in the bird pond.

The common shelduck with a grand red bump on his beak is stepping out alongside the small swan. There are five shelducks and five small swans so both of them could find a partner from their own species but for some reason, they have formed a pair.

"It happens with birds but we haven't had this kind of situation happening that a duck and a swan get together. We have had geese finding each other a black and a white stork getting together," Inari Leiman from Tallinn Zoo said.

Many species are in the mating period and this forces them to fight with others in their species to protect their nesting territory. Leiman said that is the reason why the male mallard is looking so rough after a week of finding his partner.

"The male has to protect his lover and because the lover is big, his competitions are big as well," Leiman explained. "It is very interesting to see what happens to them. Last week they really fell in love and were so excited."

Both the shelduck and the small swan are the oldest of their species. The ratio in genders is not certain regarding the mallards but there are more females among the small swans.

"This causes the need for attention from a male regardless of the fact that he is so small," Leiman noted.

Lots of birds form a pair for life, but it doesn´t mean that if one of the partners dies or disappears, a new companion won't be found. It is a common knowledge that swans stay with their chosen companion for the rest of their lives.

"It's such a romantic fairytale that if one of the partners dies, the other will kill himself. That doesn't happen in real life," Leiman said.

The people of the zoo are watching with interest whether the feelings between the mulard and the small swan will survive over the summer.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

tallinn zoolovesmall swanmulard
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:55

Foreign workers allowed to continue short-term work in agriculture

19:35

Kõlvart suggests people donate to charity instead of gathering on May 9

19:16

Reinsalu condemns cyber attacks against Czech critical infrastructure

18:55

E-commerce volume grows 85 pct in March

18:31

Hot new couple in Tallinn Zoo: Duck and small swan make an unlikely pair

18:05

Minister of Defense: First lessons from the coronavirus crisis

17:45

Nordic Hotels and Taisto Buses file collective redundancy notices

17:21

Financial Supervision Authority calls on Tallink, LHV to end public dispute

16:55

Gallery: President appoints Raul Siem minister of IT, foreign trade

16:32

Tax, Customs Board: €65 million of declared labor taxes not been paid

16:07

COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 13 care homes in Estonia

15:26

Municipality mayor of Saaremaa resigns over coronavirus

15:02

Toomas Sildam: Questions surrounding minister Karu's removal

14:32

Head of Tallinn exchange: LHV and Tallink have not violated market rules

13:57

Registered unemployment grew 4 percent last week

13:29

78 companies apply for Kredex loan measures due to coronavirus crisis

12:53

Former first lady: Calming your mind and body is most improtant right now

12:26

People prefer to buy cheaper meat products during tough times

11:51

EKRE candidate minister Siem: Views of the party must be taken into account

11:40

Seven new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: