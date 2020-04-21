ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
80,000 donated surgical masks from Taiwan arrive in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

80,000 masks arriving from Taiwan.
80,000 masks arriving from Taiwan. Source: Estonian Red Cross.
On Tuesday, 80,000 masks sent from Taiwan arrived in Estonia to help protect people against the coronavirus (COVID-19) which will be distributed on the country's western islands.

The 80,000 surgical masks were sent as a donation from Tawain to the Estonian Red Cross (Eesti Punane Rist). They will be used in hospitals, nursing homes and the food industry.  

The organization wrote on it's Facebook group the donation was carried out in cooperation with the Estonian-Taiwan Friendship Group of the Riigikogu.

The president of the Estonian Red Cross Harri Viik and the secretary general Arvi Perv along with Kalle Laanet, Chairman of the Estonian-Taiwan Friendship Group, accepted the donation at the Red Cross office in Tallinn on Tuesday.  

One of the 80,000 masks arriving from Taiwan being inspected. Source: Estonian Red Cross.

One random box was jointly opened to ensure that the contents corresponded to the accompanying documents. The Red Cross then handed over the masks to the Estonian-Taiwan friendship group of the Riigikogu, who will distribute them.

Most of the 80,000 masks will be taken to Saaremaa, but some will also be distributed in Hiiu and Lääne counties. 

Editor: Helen Wright

