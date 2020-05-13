Lüganuse council acknowledges illegality of releasing high school principal

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Heidi Uustalu. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Lüganuse Rural Municipality in Ida-Viru County has admitted that the decision made last year to release Kiviõli High School principal Heidi Uustalu was illegal, which means that there won´t be litigation regarding this subject and the court can oversee a compromise agreement between the parties. However, so far as Uustalu is concerned, the court case is still going ahead.

"I have talked to the lawyer for the municipal government and the secretary of the municipality, and they also take the position that the release of Uustalu was illegal," Mayor of Lüganuse Rural Municipality Andrea Eiche told regional daily Põhjarannik.

Whereas the municipality previously stated, in its opinion submitted to the court, that it did not accept the removal of Uustalu was not in line with the rules, then last week a new position was sent to the court, where the rural municipality did an about turn and now accepts the action.

A court hearing for Uustalu's case is nonetheless due to take place in the Jõhvi courthouse of Viru County Court on May 18.

Eiche said the opinions given from outside of the rural municipality government, ranging from the opinion of the Chancellor of Justice to a lawyer from the Labor Inspectorate, add to the conviction that the release of Uustalu was in fact illegal.

Heidi Uustalu said she wasn´t aware as of Monday, May 11 that the court accepted what had happened to her, but added that the court hasn´t made any proposal outside to her.

"I know right now that I´m going to the court on Monday, May 18," she said.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

