5G frequency competition postponed due to emergency situation

After the Supreme Court of Estonia dismissed Levikom Eesti OÜ's appeal, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications was able to continue with the 5G competition, but the deadline was postponed once again due to the emergency situation.

The Supreme Court announced in mid-March it had dismissed Levikom Eesti OÜ's appeal against a Tallinn Circuit Court judgement which found that the state had been in the right in the terms of the 5G competition.

Levikom sought for justice at three levels of jurisdiction, but all courts granted rights to the state. The ministry told ERR's online news in Estonian, however, that the emergency situation has not permitted the comptetition to continue.

"After the Supreme Court decision came, we were able to continue with the competition, but in relation to the emergency situation we postponed the closing date for the submission of 5G frequency competition applications until 11:59 p.m. of June 18," spokesperson for the ministry Laura Laaster said.

The circuit court had agreed with the Tallinn Administrative Court that dismissed Levikom's appeal, according to a regulation from the Economic ministry setting up a public tender procedure for 3410-3800 MHz radio frequency permits for the 5G networks, and the decision made by the Consumer Protection and Technical Surveillance Authority (TTJA) announcing the competition for sharing frequencies.

The main issue for the administrative and circuit courts was whether the regulations to give three frequency permits, instead of four, go against freedom of enterprise or not. Levikom argued that the competition regulation was wrongly drafted, and that the 5G frequency permit is to be given to the three major mobile operators, Telia, Elisa and Tele2 by dividing the band into three parts.

