Documentary to be made about controversial writer Vaino Vahing's diaries

On September 20, filming of Rainer Sarnet's documentary "Vaino Vahingu päevaraamatud" began. The movie will premiere in cinemas in 2021.

The movie is about the controversial writer and psychiatrist Vaino Vahing who kept a daily journal from 1968 to 1984 in which he recorded real events. The diary covers Tartu's cultural life, love adventures and personal spiritual searches.

Vahing didn't draw a line between art and life. He provoked people taking them to a situation so they would lose their masks and control over themselves. The central idea of the journal is sacrificing your life for art. A life where triviality disappears, good and bad and pure art is left.

Sarnet said the journal is a portrait of a suffering artist but also the people who lived with him, who suffered as much as he did. "He can be made into a hero or be judged, both possibilities exist," he said adding that he took art dead seriously. "He sacrificed his relationships, love and eventually, his life for art."

The screenwriter and director of the film is Rainer Sarnet, artist Laura Pählapuu, cinematographers Erik Põllumaa, Mart Taniel and Marianne Kõrver. The producer is Marianne Kõrver, the producer is Klaasmeri, the co-producer is Homeless Bob Production.

Scenes from Vahing's diary are presented by Tiina Tauraite, Mari Abel, Juhan Ulfsak, Taavi Eelmaa, Erki Laur and Liina Vahtrik.

