County court extends custody for Lihula shooter

Cemetery candles laid at the scene of Saturday night's deadly shooting near Lihula.
Cemetery candles laid at the scene of Saturday night's deadly shooting near Lihula. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
On Monday, Pärnu County Court extended the custody of the 32-year-old man who shot dead two people and injured three near Lihula, Pärnu County, on the evening of June 6.

The court granted an application from the western district prosecutor's office, and extended the shooter's custody by two months until December 7, court spokesperson Jaanika Lusti told BNS. 

The man is alleged to have driven his car off the road into a ditch after leaving an Olerex gas station late in the evening on June 6, then shooting and killing a 40-year-old biker who stopped at the scene, and also firing on an elderly couple and their grandchildren, who were approaching the scene by car. A 61-year-old woman in the car died while the other three occupants of the vehicle, including the children, sustained injuries. They were discharged from hospital a couple of weeks later. 

The shooter is also charged with attempted manslaughter after one of the police officers pursuing him was shot in the helmet. The officer did not sustain any injuries.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

No comments yet.
