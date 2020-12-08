Lithuania wants strategic partnership with Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Flags of the three Baltic States.
Flags of the three Baltic States. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Lithuania's Prime Minister, Ingrida Šimonyte, who was appointed on Monday, December 7, says her government is promising an active and value-based foreign politics and including "a real strategic partnership" between the three baltic states, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The principle of the policy is to fix that which has been broken, as stated in the 123-page agenda which the Lithuanian Seimas (parliament) is going to vote onin the coming days. The Lithuanian government is using four fundamental principles to be used in foreign politics. 

- Lithuania as the center point in the development of freedom and democracy

The government is planning to support everybody fighting for the world's freedom. At the same time, support is shown to those who are demanding democracy in Belarus.

- Being stronger in Europe by strengthening Europe

The new government considers Paris and Berlin the key centers of the EU, adding the relationships with them should be strengthened. They are also planning to create a "real strategic partnership" between the Baltic states. The government will also support expanding the EU.

 - Lithuania ar the forefront of defense

In the government's agenda, it is admitted that the security situation has worsened due to Russia's actions and deriving from that, Lithuania has to strengthen the transatlantic relationships with the U.S., strategic partnership with Poland. 

- Lithuania's soft power will multiply its political power

The government wants Lithuania to operate with more power than might be expected from a small country, in the international arena. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

Center, Isamaa leaders reject new MPs call for free vote on marriage bill

16:47

Riigikogu passed exceptional child benefit increase

16:31

Lithuania wants strategic partnership with Estonia

15:42

Environment minister sacks forestry plan steering committee

15:00

Ida-Viru County authorities request face-masks from state

14:11

Government needs more time to mull Ida-Viru schools' early Christmas break

13:32

First COVID-19 patient in Estonia to receive plasma therapy awaits results

13:28

Health Board: 285 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, three deaths Updated

12:44

Tartu University: Coronavirus infections have tripled in a few weeks

12:02

Delays on central Tallinn street after water main bursts

12:01

EKRE: Our goal is not to ban abortion in Estonia

11:14

Children's writer Heljo Mänd dies at 94

10:29

PPA finds handful of weekend nighttime venues breaking new COVID-19 rules

09:49

Estonia to face Belgium, Wales in football world cup qualifiers

08:46

Riigikogu green-lights EDF international missions participation for 2021

07.12

Gallery: Imre Sooäär takes up Riigikogu seat after speech heckled

07.12

Coronavirus round-up: November 30 - December 6

07.12

More introduced COVID-19 cases from Russia than any other country

07.12

Government office releases formula to help stores stick to COVID-19 rules

07.12

State chooses battles carefully in combatting misinformation

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: