Lithuania wants strategic partnership with Estonia

Lithuania's Prime Minister, Ingrida Šimonyte, who was appointed on Monday, December 7, says her government is promising an active and value-based foreign politics and including "a real strategic partnership" between the three baltic states, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The principle of the policy is to fix that which has been broken, as stated in the 123-page agenda which the Lithuanian Seimas (parliament) is going to vote onin the coming days. The Lithuanian government is using four fundamental principles to be used in foreign politics.

- Lithuania as the center point in the development of freedom and democracy

The government is planning to support everybody fighting for the world's freedom. At the same time, support is shown to those who are demanding democracy in Belarus.

- Being stronger in Europe by strengthening Europe

The new government considers Paris and Berlin the key centers of the EU, adding the relationships with them should be strengthened. They are also planning to create a "real strategic partnership" between the Baltic states. The government will also support expanding the EU.

- Lithuania ar the forefront of defense

In the government's agenda, it is admitted that the security situation has worsened due to Russia's actions and deriving from that, Lithuania has to strengthen the transatlantic relationships with the U.S., strategic partnership with Poland.

- Lithuania's soft power will multiply its political power

The government wants Lithuania to operate with more power than might be expected from a small country, in the international arena.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!