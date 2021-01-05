Folk costume made in Estonia received international recognition

A folk costume made at the Estonian National Museum's (ERM) Folk Costume school, whose creator is Aire Seene, finished in second place at an international competition which took place in Croatia.

Aire Seene's folk costume was completed in 2015 at the Folk Costume school. She gathered information and inspiration from the folk costumes on display at ERM. A costume consisting of 18 different parts was finished.

This February, the eighth year of the Folk Costume school are to graduate. The school is also cooperating with the National Cultural Center (Rahvakultuuri keskus). During the two-year-long training program, the participants make around 15-20 folk costumes.

Aire Seene was mentored by Reet Piiri, Silvi Allimann, Virve Valtmann-Valdson, Piia Rand.

The competition is organized by the Travno cultural center in Zagreb, the Croatian capital.

