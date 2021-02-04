Russian plane flies in Estonian airspace without permission

A Russian aircraft flew in Estonian airspace without permission on Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Defense said,

The Ilyushin Il-76 IL76MD aircraft entered Estonian airspace above Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland without permission and flew in Estonia's airspace for approximately one minute.

The aircraft's transponder was switched on but radio contact was not established with the Estonian air traffic service, the ministry said.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to Estonia and handed over a note.

This was the first time that a Russian plane violated the Estonian air border this year.

Vaindloo island in the Gulf of Finland. Source: Google maps

