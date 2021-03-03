New restrictions which enter into force today (March 3) will see internet connections turned off and benches removed from malls. Exhibitions will also be removed as well such as the Estonian Art Academy's design exhibition "Multiversum" in Viru Keskus.

Viru Keskus' communication manager Kristel Sooaru confirmed the removal of the exhibition. "We did it with a heavy heart because this time, the experimental platform exhibition was extraordinarily wholesome and on a high level." She added that hopefully, they will be able to reopen the exhibition again at some point.

Sooaru said that the mall has undertaken radical measures to restrict the spread of the virus and has removed all possible ways of spending time in the center. The press photo exhibition planned for March has also been postponed.

The new restrictions can be read here. Additionally, more restrictions will be introduced on Saturday.

