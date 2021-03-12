Lithuanian railway operator to use Estonian company's ticketing system

LTG Link, the passenger transportation unit of Lithuanian Railways, signed a five-year agreement with Estonian IT company Turnit to install the company's ticket system on its trains.

Under the €7 million contract, all existing and new ticketing channels will be assembled into a single omnichannel platform. Additionally, for the first time, Lithuanian train passengers will have the opportunity to buy tickets using a mobile application.

Turnit beat five competitors, including the technical giant Siemens, in the public procurement process which lasted for almost 18 months. The new solution will be launched by the end of 2021.

CEO of Turnit Andres Osula hopes the opportunity to buy a train ticket through a mobile application – a major innovation for Lithuanian passengers – and the highly convenient website will lead to a rapid increase in the use of digital pre-sales channels.

LTG Link operates 53 trains on 17 local and four international routes. In 2019, a total of 5.5 million journeys were made by Lithuanian Railway trains.

CEO of LTG Link Linas Baužys said that the main goal of the new ticketing system is to make purchasing train tickets as easy and convenient as possible for passengers.

Turnit, a travel technology company with 50 employees operates the full-service reservation and inventory management platform which is used by more than 40 passenger transport companies in Europe, Africa and North America. The company processes more than 20 million tickets and €300 million of customer revenue annually.

