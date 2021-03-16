Joosep Kaasik new PPA northern prefecture chief, on €4,600 per month

Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani has appointed Joosep Kaasik as the Prefect of the Northern Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), with a salary of €4,600 per month.

Kaasik's appointment came at the proposal of PPA chief Elmar Vaher last month, with the corresponding directive issued on March 15. Kaasik has a five-year contract, dated retroactively from March 1, 2021.

Kaasiks's monthly wage stands at €2,265. In addition, Jaani assigned him a rank-ranged €135 additionally, a regional fee of €200 per month and a compensatory fee of €2,000 per month, coming to a total of €4,600 per month.

Kaasik joined the police force in 1991, working there till 2017 when he joined Tallinn University of Technology as its Administrative Director, also obtaining a master's defree during that time.

