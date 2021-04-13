Parempoolsed: Isamaa Party's general assembly should take place on June 13

Isamaa Party's union Parempoolsed is presenting draft legislation to the party's council to organize on June 13 at the latest. Parempoolsed thinks that the plan to extend the mandate of the board for a year is precluding the party's statute and non-profit organization law.

Isamaa board will make a proposal to the council on April 17 to extend the mandate of the board for a year and organize the general assembly as soon as possible. When exactly, is not sure at the moment.

"The mandate is valid until May 11 and it is clear that in the current situation, it is not possible to organize a proper general assembly," the party's secretary general, Priit Sibul, said.

Member of the party's board and city of Paide's mayor Priit Värk is presenting draft legislation and explanation letter to the council on Tuesday which states that the proposal is precluding the statute and the law of non-profit organizations.

It states that the statutes of the Isamaa Party do not provide for the possibility of extending the mandate of the board without organizing the general assembly. The last general assembly took place on May 11 2019 and the mandate of the board expire on May 11.

Parempoolsed is proposing to the Isamaa Party council to organize a regular general assembly on June 13 at the latest.

The general assembly would take place electronically and, if possible, on the day of the general assembly, smaller gatherings of party members would be organized in the regions to watch the general assembly by video broadcast.

Voting in the general assembly and elections of bodies are conducted as e-elections in the VOLIS environment, while paper voting is allowed in the polling stations to be opened in the regions.

Members of a political party must be allowed to vote in elections to the bodies of the party for five consecutive days during the period of the general assembly.

