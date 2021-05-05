Health minister: Fewer vaccine doses could be kept in reserve

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
AstraZeneca vaccine. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Fewer coronavirus vaccine doses could be kept in reserve but with unpredictable deliveries, many need to be used as second doses, Minister for Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Wednesday.

This week Auditor General Janar Holm told Postimees too many vaccines were being kept in reserve and 120,000 were waiting to be used on Monday.

Speaking on ETV's radio show "Vikerhommik", Kiik said stock levels change every day and AstraZeneca's deliveries are still unreliable.

While the manufacturer delivered 65,000 doses last week it is not known if any will arrive this week. The second dose must be given no longer than 12 weeks apart and many people need their shot in the coming weeks.

Kiik said the government is still aiming to use as many doses as possible for first doses but the doses are being kept in reserve as it is difficult to plan around AstraZeneca's deliveries.

"In this sense, I agree with the State Audit Office that this stock level could be smaller, i.e. the current stock is somewhat larger than the need for second doses requires," he said.  

He said is not possible to go against the current guidelines and give the doses to people under 50.

"We must bear in mind that there are indications and health risks that may be associated with younger people and are it is not wise to test this in the current epidemiological situation," he said.

Vaccine manager Marek Seer also said earlier this week that many of the doses in storage are being reserved for second doses.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

IT minister requesting feedback on future of digital society

13:49

E-Residency launches collection points in Singapore, Brazil and Thailand

13:29

Basketball domestic final will pit Pärnu Sadam against Kalev/Cramo

13:01

Government extends into May support to businesses hit by pandemic

12:39

Close to a million COVID-19 vaccine doses may arrive in Estonia by June end

11:50

Global Estonian Report: May 5 – May 12

11:24

Health minister: Fewer vaccine doses could be kept in reserve

11:17

Kaljulaid discusses security, economic cooperation with Polish president

10:52

Party leaders: Jüri Ratas not yet approached us on potential presidency bid

10:46

Health Board: 430 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

10:23

67 ideas submitted for Tartu's participatory budget

09:55

Statistics: Households spend more on food, housing costs in 2020

09:24

Foreign minister to UN: Estonia committed to human rights and freedoms

08:55

European Commission agrees state aid rules for Tallinn's Linnahall

08:31

Party ratings: Reform continue to lose support, EKRE gaining ground

08:22

Isamaa expels mass membership drive organizer Updated

04.05

Priit Sibul appointed new Isamaa representative on ERR supervisory board

04.05

Prime minister: Ratas' budget strategy criticisms odd given his involvement

04.05

Riigikogu speaker gets first coronavirus vaccine shot

04.05

Tallinn tourism service providers join Goodwill Agreement

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: