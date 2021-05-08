Finance minister on maternity leave from late summer

Finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) is to go on maternity leave in late summer. Current justice minister Maris Lauri (Reform) will deputize for her while she is on leave.

Pentus-Rosimannus announced via her social media account Saturday that the baby is expected for the end of summer.

"I will continue to work as before, until such time as the new family member permits. After the birth, I will be replaced by the Minister of Justice Maris Lauri for the time until my return, according to official replacement procedure," Pentus-Rosimannus, who became a minister with the entry into office of the Reform-Center coalition in January, noted.

--

