Touring theater project 'Through the City: Karlova' to premiere in Tartu

At the beginning of June, Jaanika Tammaru's toruing theater production 'Through the City: Karlova' (Estonian: 'Läbi linna: Karlova') is to be premiered at the community festival 'Through the City', over six evenings in Tartu.

"Through the City: Karlova" is a physical-visual journey through the streets of Karlova inspired by the Karlova district of the city of Tartu, the local cats and people. "Collected stories, experienced space, roofs, sheds, cats, street corners and small exciting sidewalks in Karlova, all this has inspired me to create this story with my production team," director Jaanika Tammaru, explained adding that they have long collected stories about Karlova and the people of Karlov and have intertwined them into one story. "There are three trajectories of the Karlova district in the journey, to which we invite the audience to travel."

Director Jaanika Tammaru, assistant director Merylin Elge, playwriter Kaija M Kalvet, art director Inga Vares, lighting artist Karolin Tamm, sound artist Kaarel Kuusk featuring Liisu Krass, Kaija M Kalvet, Agur Seim, Laura Niils, Siim Angerpikk, Karl Edgar Tammi, Karlova street and many others. The premiere is on June 1 at 8 pm, the following performances from June 2 to 6.

