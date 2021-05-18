Health Board: 295 new positive coronavirus cases, six deaths

295 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said. The 14-day infection rate is now 304.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In total, 5,893 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of five percent.

117 new cases were recorded in Harju County and 93 of those were in Tallinn.

60 cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 38 in Tartu County, 19 in Pärnu County, eight to Põlva County and seven to Valga County.

As of Sunday morning, 212 patients were being treated in hospital and 30 new cases were opened overnight, compared to Monday, it is 20 patients fewer. 32 patients are needing intensive care. The average age of patients in hospitals is 67, 72 percent of all patients needing hospital treatment are over 60.

Five new positive test results were added to Jõgeva County, four to Järva, Lääne-Viru and Viljandi counties, three to Saaremaa, two to Võru County, and one new positive test result was posted in Hiiu and Lääne counties each.

An additional eight cases had no place of residence appended to them in the population registry.

There were six deaths in the past 24 hours. The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus is 1,229.

Yesterday, 6,949 vaccinate doses were administered and the number of people vaccinated with the first dose is now 407, 206. In total, 180,703 people have received two doses.

The coverage of those over 70 years of age with at least one vaccine dose stands at 65 percent. By county, more than 60 percent of the 70+ age group have been vaccinated, except for Ida-Viru County.

