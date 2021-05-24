Former minister to leave casino business

Former multiple-time minister and member of the Social Democratic Party Urve Palo, who started her career in the casino business two years ago and was the Chief-Executive f the casino technology company Novoloto, has decided to turn her back to the field and continue as a management trainer.

Palo served as the Minister of Entrepreneurship in 2015, as the Minister of Population and Ethnic Affairs from 2007 to 2009. From 2014-2015, she was the Minister of Economy and Infrastructure and from 2016 to 2018, the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology.

"I'm leaving because my work in Novoloto is done. I could continue for 20 years, it would be comfortable, but I'm not looking for comfort," Palo told the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

Palo denies leaving the company because of financial loss. She said that when for years, the loss was about €3-4 million, then now, it's around €2 million. The market share has also increased from 22 percent to 29 percent.

Palo does not exclude the possibility of running another company in the future, but at the moment, she wants to share her experience. "I have thought about starting two types of training, first the ABC of management and then secondly, training that focuses on burnout and coping with it," Palo said.

Answering the question of how is she satisfied with the current government, she said that she will never criticize ministers because she knows how stressful the position is.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!