NATO CCDCOE 13th international cyber conflict conference starts Tuesday

The annual International Conference on Cyber Conflict (CyCon 2021) starts in Tallinn Tuesday and will take place virtually. The working language is English.

Organized by the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), the conference the 13th of its kind. Entitled "Going Viral", CyCon 2021 covers and introduces new research in cyber defense as well as innovative developments and practices both in the public and private sector, BNS reports.

The event runs May 25 to May 28, while the opening address is to be delivered by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Working groups are open for all those interested in participating. More information and registration is here.

Other speakers include chair of the NATO Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal of the RAF Sir Stuart Peach, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges David van Weel, research fellow in cyber defense and international law at the Institute for Strategic Research Francois Delerue and cyber expert and researcher in international law Neal Kushwaha, among many others.

The center will present its latest publication on autonomous cyber capabilities under international law on the opening day, Tuesday.

Founded in 2008, the CCDCOE is a NATO-accredited knowledge hub, think tank and training facility which focuses on interdisciplinary research and development, as well as training courses and exercises in the field of cyber security.

It is staffed by international experts, including legal scholars, policy and strategy experts as well as technology researchers with military, government and industry backgrounds, among others.

--

