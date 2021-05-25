NATO CCDCOE 13th international cyber conflict conference starts Tuesday

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
NATO CCDCOE headquarters in Tallinn Source: NATO CCDCOE/Flickr
News

The annual International Conference on Cyber Conflict (CyCon 2021) starts in Tallinn Tuesday and will take place virtually. The working language is English.

Organized by the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), the conference the 13th of its kind. Entitled "Going Viral", CyCon 2021 covers and introduces new research in cyber defense as well as innovative developments and practices both in the public and private sector, BNS reports.

The event runs May 25 to May 28, while the opening address is to be delivered by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Working groups are open for all those interested in participating. More information and registration is here.

Other speakers include chair of the NATO Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal of the RAF Sir Stuart Peach, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges David van Weel, research fellow in cyber defense and international law at the Institute for Strategic Research Francois Delerue and cyber expert and researcher in international law Neal Kushwaha, among many others.

The center will present its latest publication on autonomous cyber capabilities under international law on the opening day, Tuesday.

Founded in 2008, the CCDCOE is a NATO-accredited knowledge hub, think tank and training facility which focuses on interdisciplinary research and development, as well as training courses and exercises in the field of cyber security.

It is staffed by international experts, including legal scholars, policy and strategy experts as well as technology researchers with military, government and industry backgrounds, among others.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:14

Reform MP: Would be surprise if Russia not connected to Ryanair hijack

13:51

Defense minister: Plans in place for potential pan-Baltic MLRS procurement

13:14

NATO CCDCOE 13th international cyber conflict conference starts Tuesday

12:54

Singer and actor Tõnu Kilgas dies

12:27

PPA installs two beehives on office rooftop

11:55

Ministry hosts NBS English-language virtual seminar, open to the public

11:21

Forum Cinemas head on closing time: Later screenings are most popular

10:54

Health Board: 160 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:53

Government's coronavirus chief adviser: Mask requirement may go June 7

10:38

Emergency waterworks suspend Kadriorg-Kopli tram Updated

10:33

Local municipality governments swamped with solar farm proposals

10:07

Defense minister wants EDF orchestra to continue as part of war museum

09:19

Survey: Estonian drivers bothered more by slow drivers than speeding

08:52

Think-tank chief: Ryanair hijacking act of state terrorism

08:23

Kallas: EU joint response to Belarus 'quick and strong'

24.05

Planned teacher salary increase will cost state nearly €300 million

24.05

State unable to find €90,000 in aid for Estonian Red Cross

24.05

Health Board sends vaccinated teachers to self-isolation as close contacts

24.05

Andrus Kivirähk's 'Kaka and Spring' to premiere later this year

24.05

Opening of Mustamäe state high school to be delayed by one year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: