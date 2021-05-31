Tallinn street food festival delayed by two weeks

Suur Tallinna toidutänav. Source: Press materials
The organizers of gastronomy festival "Suur Tallinna toidutänav" decided to delay the event, initially scheduled to take place in the start of June, by two weeks due to the interest in the event. The festival will now take place on June 18-19 at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn.

Due to great public interest, the festival was delayed by two weeks. The government's decision to allow up to 250 people to outdoor events from May 31 would have left many behind the festival gates, according to the organizers. The festival's new dates however allow 1,000 people on the festival area.

The best of Estonian street food will be offered at the festival, filling the 500 m main alley of the Song Festival Grounds. The latest trends will be present, from hand-made burgers to poke bowls.

There will also be DJ-s at the Song Festival Grounds' seaside entrance. The Tivoli amusement park is also set up at the grounds.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

